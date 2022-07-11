Sign up
Photo 2397
A view to the blue
I have posted several different pics of the same viewpoint overlooking the River Teifi at Llechyrd bridge over the past 18 months and they are all very different.
It is amazing to see the difference that the light, the weather and the time make to this view.
I have called this 'A view to the blue' for obvious reasons - the cloud formations were wonderful!
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2409
photos
68
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
cloud
,
shadow
,
color
,
trees
,
clouds
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
patterns
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
riverbank
,
solar
Leave a Comment
