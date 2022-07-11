Previous
A view to the blue by ajisaac
Photo 2397

A view to the blue

I have posted several different pics of the same viewpoint overlooking the River Teifi at Llechyrd bridge over the past 18 months and they are all very different.

It is amazing to see the difference that the light, the weather and the time make to this view.

I have called this 'A view to the blue' for obvious reasons - the cloud formations were wonderful!
ajisaac

