London 239+3/4 miles

Located at the small village of West Williamston, in south west Pembrokeshire, below Cresswell River, is this wonderful vintage AA sign.



As you can see it is aging with time which adds to its character.



The signage states in miles Pembroke 6&1/4; Haverfordwest 15&3/4 and London 239&3/4.



Safety first!



I spotted a few around the country in-situ (Cornwall & North Wales to name a couple of places) - anyone else spotted one?