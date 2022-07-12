Sign up
Photo 2399
London 239+3/4 miles
Located at the small village of West Williamston, in south west Pembrokeshire, below Cresswell River, is this wonderful vintage AA sign.
As you can see it is aging with time which adds to its character.
The signage states in miles Pembroke 6&1/4; Haverfordwest 15&3/4 and London 239&3/4.
Safety first!
I spotted a few around the country in-situ (Cornwall & North Wales to name a couple of places) - anyone else spotted one?
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
yellow
,
vintage
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
old
,
view
,
rust
,
landscape
,
metal
,
history
,
wall
,
building
,
round
,
sooc
,
letters
,
circle
,
retro
,
rusty
,
facade
,
leisure
,
signage
,
metallic
,
rusting
,
walling
