Previous
Next
London 239+3/4 miles by ajisaac
Photo 2399

London 239+3/4 miles

Located at the small village of West Williamston, in south west Pembrokeshire, below Cresswell River, is this wonderful vintage AA sign.

As you can see it is aging with time which adds to its character.

The signage states in miles Pembroke 6&1/4; Haverfordwest 15&3/4 and London 239&3/4.

Safety first!

I spotted a few around the country in-situ (Cornwall & North Wales to name a couple of places) - anyone else spotted one?
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise