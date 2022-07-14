Previous
Next
Splash! by ajisaac
Photo 2404

Splash!

Always good to get down to the wonderful Tresaith beach with its beautiful waterfall.

You are only able to walk to the waterfall at low tide so timing is everything!

Today there was a bit of a breeze which was spraying the water out at different angles.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful shot of the waterfall
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise