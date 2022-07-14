Sign up
Photo 2404
Splash!
Always good to get down to the wonderful Tresaith beach with its beautiful waterfall.
You are only able to walk to the waterfall at low tide so timing is everything!
Today there was a bit of a breeze which was spraying the water out at different angles.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
green
,
falls
,
outside
,
water
,
rocks
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
waterfall
,
falling
,
rocky
,
splash
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
natural
,
coastal
,
dropping
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful shot of the waterfall
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
