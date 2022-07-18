Previous
Through the eye of my own understanding by ajisaac
Through the eye of my own understanding

Through the eye we see....

We sometimes see the same things in different ways....my understanding of what I see may not be seen the same way by my friends, by strangers, by people who hold important positions, by those richer than I, by those poorer that I.....and so I could go on.

Sometimes what we see can be beneficially to others, sometimes it may become a barrier....

Let us all try to understand how each other see things so we can understand & respect those who do not see the way we do...

We may not agree with them...but we choose to honour the way in which they see...
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
