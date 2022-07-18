Through the eye of my own understanding

Through the eye we see....



We sometimes see the same things in different ways....my understanding of what I see may not be seen the same way by my friends, by strangers, by people who hold important positions, by those richer than I, by those poorer that I.....and so I could go on.



Sometimes what we see can be beneficially to others, sometimes it may become a barrier....



Let us all try to understand how each other see things so we can understand & respect those who do not see the way we do...



We may not agree with them...but we choose to honour the way in which they see...