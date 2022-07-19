Eco-Warrior

I thought I'd post this composite I'd undertaken I call the 'Eco-Warrior' in the light of the recent (albeit) shortish heatwave that the UK has had, with the temperature hitting 40.2 degrees at Heathrow Airport, the highest ever recorded temperature in the UK.



My shot comprises of two images - the background is of a local 'high rainfall waterfall' (i.e. it only happens after sustained periods of wet weather) and the fore image is a shot of a life size carving of Lord Rhys the ruler of the Welsh kingdom of Deheubarth in south Wales from 1155 to 1197 and Prince of Wales, taken at Cardigan Castle.



It is very important that we take care of the environment in which we live, by making sure we do our part to reduce waste, save energy etc.



It may not seem we personally can do much to directly control the 'global warming' issue but if we all do our part we must be able to make a difference surely?



Every decade since 1960 has been warmer than the last, and the last three decades each have been the warmest on record.



Relative to geologic time, the warming that has occurred—1.8°F (1°C) over a span of about 120 years—is an unusually large temperature change in a relatively short span of time.



However just to seemingly confuse everyone we are being told that the Earth's Core is cooling at a rapid rate - although this does not seem to affect our planet for thousands of years (?!)



