Along The High St #1

As the name suggests this view is of some of the shops facades along the high street in the historic market town of Newcastle Emlyn, which sits astride the counties of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, divided by the River Teifi.



The high street has an array of independent shops, art and crafts and antique centres as well as award winning restaurants, cafes & pubs.



L to R Top Row

- The Soap Shack - independent shop opened in 2016 offering hand maid bathroom products etc

- Ededa J - independent women's clothing shop selling world known clothing brands

- Farplace Animal Rescue - helping to rehome rejected & abused animals

- The Pelican - traditional Welsh Public House with a great atmosphere - building dates from 1805

- The Pelican - Main part of the public house with distinctive yellow facade.



L to R Bottom Row

- Emlyn Kitchens - independent family run business with 25 years - handmade/bespoke

- The Makers Mark - independent shop opened in 1998 displaying the work of 70+ local artists & makers from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire (the historic county of Dyfed)

- Starfish - independent contemporary gift shop stocking distinctive homeware items, a variety of unique gifts, souveniers and cards, clothing and accessories.

- Fair & Fabulous - independent shop selling high quality Fair Trade and eco-friendly gifts, homeware, toys, accessories and foodie treats.

- Cambrian House - Early 19th Centuary 9 bedroom house originally owned by Earl Cawdor (also titled Viscount Emlyn) as part of his estates in West Wales, the commercial part used to be Martin's Dec-Centre until his retirement end of last year. Currently looks like it is being turned into a shop selling second hand books & bric-a-brac items.

