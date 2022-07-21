Along The High Street #2

Following on from my post yesterday this is the ongoing of some of the building facades along the high street in the historic market town of Newcastle Emlyn, which sits astride the counties of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, divided by the River Teifi.



This part of the high street has more of the award winning restaurants, cafes & pubs & private homes.



L to R Top Row

- Davies & John Accountants - long established firm

- The Stable Corner Saddlery- equestrian suppliers since 1990

- Nahar Restaurant - Indian & Bangladeshi Cuisine since 2011 (used to be Royal Spice 2008; then Blue Bell Bistro -seafood & steak grille in 2009

- The Bunch of Grapes - Family run 17th Century pub reputedly built from the ruins of the nearby Castle. Wide choice of beers and local ales on tap.

- Trefhedyn Garden Centre - a family run business established in 1973, specialising in home-grown shrubs and trees



L to R Bottom Row

- The Emlyn Hotel - Gwesty’r Emlyn is a multi award-winning hotel combines traditional architecture with contemporary style and modern facilities.

- The Old Saddlers - as the name suggests was a Saddlery, then an Antiques Dealership, Grade II Listed Building, in need of some tlc. Just been sold as a house. Apparently it was also 'The Wellington' Public House.

- Bridge House - private dwelling

- No.2 Bridge Street - private dwelling

- No.1 Bridge Street - use to sell antiques i believe - now a private home in need of some tlc.



