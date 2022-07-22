Castle View

This is the view from the first floor of Carew Tidal Mill looking towards the historic Carew Castle in Pembrokeshire.



Carew Tidal Mill is the only restored tidal Mill in Wales and one of just five in the UK. Though the Mill is no longer in operation, the machinery is still in tact.



The present building probably dates from the early 19th century, and indeed one of the two Mill wheels carries the date 1801.



The Mill is often referred to as the ‘French Mill’ which may be a reference to the use of French burr stones.



The precise origin of Carew Mill is uncertain. It’s possible that a Mill worked by a Mill leat running from the Carew River pre-dated the building of the causeway and documentary evidence indicates a Mill of some kind in existence as early as 1542.



Records show that in 1558 John Bartlett leased the Mill for the sum of ten sovereigns per annum.



The first reference to a causeway comes in a commission of 1630, which indicates that Sir John Carew had restored the floodgates and causeway walls some 15 years earlier.



The fortunes of the Mill were restored by the revival in agriculture in the late 18th century and from that time the Mill was constantly in use.



Activity finally ceased in 1937 and from that time onwards the building lay derelict.



All was not lost however, as renovation was carried out and completed in 1972 by the Carew Estate with the aid of funds from the Historic Buildings Council of Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembroke Rural District Council.