Llys-Y-Fran Country Park View

After a major redevelopment by Welsh Water, Llys-y-Frân Lake, near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire is now open!



We can now enjoy the refurbished Visitor Centre, café, new cycle hub, mountain biking, pump skills area, walking trails, water and land activities, fishing and adventure playground.



Apparently Welsh Water are announcing plans for a brand new campsite soon.



If the current hot weather goes on there will be plenty of shoreline but no water for the activities!!!



Unfortunately you now have to pay to enjoy the view (which has not changed!) after 20 minutes!!!



So not only does our Water Rates go up but we have to pay for the view to look at the water we are paying for!!!!