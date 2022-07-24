Sign up
Photo 2404
Llys-Y-Fran Country Park View
After a major redevelopment by Welsh Water, Llys-y-Frân Lake, near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire is now open!
We can now enjoy the refurbished Visitor Centre, café, new cycle hub, mountain biking, pump skills area, walking trails, water and land activities, fishing and adventure playground.
Apparently Welsh Water are announcing plans for a brand new campsite soon.
If the current hot weather goes on there will be plenty of shoreline but no water for the activities!!!
Unfortunately you now have to pay to enjoy the view (which has not changed!) after 20 minutes!!!
So not only does our Water Rates go up but we have to pay for the view to look at the water we are paying for!!!!
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2407
photos
68
followers
103
following
659% complete
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
Views
7
Album
365
