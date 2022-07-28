Sign up
Photo 2418
Exercising with my bike!
Normally I would be taking shots of people cycling on their bikes but this one was carrying his bike....!
I have to say there is a good reason why he was carrying his bike, he was up one of the mountains (hills really) up in the Preseli's in North Pembrokeshire where it is very rocky.
The question is really why did he bring his bike on a walk/hike though....? (The other members of his party were all in hiking gear!!!
Perhaps he felt that his bike need some exercise!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
Fun capture!
August 21st, 2022
