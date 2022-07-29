Previous
Tis Chicken Tonight! by ajisaac
Tis Chicken Tonight!

Probably not the most inspiring photo I've posted especially for the occupant of the BBQ!

However I would like to point out that we did have vegetable skewers (peppers, onions, tomatoes) and salads as well as meat & veggie burgers!!!

Not the largest BBQ ( I don't think I can compare with the American, Australian & South African fraternities) but its cooking that the fun!
ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
OMGoodness, I'm cooking a spatchcocked chuck as I type!! This looks delicious and love that whisp of steam and glow of the coals
July 31st, 2022  
