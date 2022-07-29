Tis Chicken Tonight!

Probably not the most inspiring photo I've posted especially for the occupant of the BBQ!



However I would like to point out that we did have vegetable skewers (peppers, onions, tomatoes) and salads as well as meat & veggie burgers!!!



Not the largest BBQ ( I don't think I can compare with the American, Australian & South African fraternities) but its cooking that the fun!