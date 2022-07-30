Previous
Next
The 'Gathering of the Clans' by ajisaac
Photo 2403

The 'Gathering of the Clans'

The 'gathering of the clans' as I am walking up to the field that has been 'given' to one of my family to 'maintain'.

They think that I am providing them with daily sustenance - sorry chaps & chapesses that's down to your masters.....!!!
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise