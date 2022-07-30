Sign up
Photo 2403
The 'Gathering of the Clans'
The 'gathering of the clans' as I am walking up to the field that has been 'given' to one of my family to 'maintain'.
They think that I am providing them with daily sustenance - sorry chaps & chapesses that's down to your masters.....!!!
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
animals
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
faces
,
grass
,
animal
,
fun
,
fence
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
group
,
crowd
,
sheep
,
farm
,
outdoor
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
line
,
horns
,
herd
