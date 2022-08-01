Previous
Yellow-disiac by ajisaac
Yellow-disiac

A collage of the bright yellow daisies that are in a friends garden.

Not sure what variety they are but they look wonderfully golden in the sunshine we have been having!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
