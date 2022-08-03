The 'Saffron'

Shot taken of the 'Saffron' along the river estuary at Gwbert at low tide.



Don't know anything about the vessel itself just liked the colour!



Saffron is a shade of yellow or orange, the colour of the tip of the saffron crocus thread, from which the spice saffron is derived.



The word saffron ultimately derives (via Arabic) from the Middle Iranian ja'far-. The name was used for the saffron spice in Middle English from c. 1200. As a colour name, it dates to the late 14th century.



Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism associate saffron with the pious renunciation of material life.



Saffron holds symbolic meaning in Sikhism, representing spirit and sacrifice.