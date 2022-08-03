Previous
The 'Saffron' by ajisaac
Photo 2423

The 'Saffron'

Shot taken of the 'Saffron' along the river estuary at Gwbert at low tide.

Don't know anything about the vessel itself just liked the colour!

Saffron is a shade of yellow or orange, the colour of the tip of the saffron crocus thread, from which the spice saffron is derived.

The word saffron ultimately derives (via Arabic) from the Middle Iranian ja'far-. The name was used for the saffron spice in Middle English from c. 1200. As a colour name, it dates to the late 14th century.

Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism associate saffron with the pious renunciation of material life.

Saffron holds symbolic meaning in Sikhism, representing spirit and sacrifice.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
