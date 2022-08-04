Previous
Next
London 237&1/4 miles by ajisaac
Photo 2424

London 237&1/4 miles

Following my post of 12th July I have found another vintage AA road sign; this time it is in the small hamlet of Cresswell Quay in western Pembrokeshire on the wall of Cresselly Arms pub's garaging.

This one says Pembroke 7, CRESSWELL, Haverfordwest 14 & 1/2, London 237 & 1/4 & safety first.

As you can it is in a stage of early rustiness adding to its character.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise