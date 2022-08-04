London 237&1/4 miles

Following my post of 12th July I have found another vintage AA road sign; this time it is in the small hamlet of Cresswell Quay in western Pembrokeshire on the wall of Cresselly Arms pub's garaging.



This one says Pembroke 7, CRESSWELL, Haverfordwest 14 & 1/2, London 237 & 1/4 & safety first.



As you can it is in a stage of early rustiness adding to its character.