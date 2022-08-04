Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2424
London 237&1/4 miles
Following my post of 12th July I have found another vintage AA road sign; this time it is in the small hamlet of Cresswell Quay in western Pembrokeshire on the wall of Cresselly Arms pub's garaging.
This one says Pembroke 7, CRESSWELL, Haverfordwest 14 & 1/2, London 237 & 1/4 & safety first.
As you can it is in a stage of early rustiness adding to its character.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2433
photos
67
followers
102
following
666% complete
View this month »
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
yellow
,
vintage
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
color
,
view
,
london
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
metal
,
wall
,
letters
,
words
,
colour
,
rusty
,
signage
,
metallic
,
aa
,
heritage
,
rusting
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close