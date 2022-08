Twice Framed

One of the latest canvases at a local art gallery 'Canfas' in Cardigan.



I like this beautiful picture depicting local historic clothing.



A lot of the recent 'works' have been very abstract like someone has tripped over a can of paint and tried to clear the mess up!!! If any of you have seen the episode Victor Mildrew in One Foot in the Grave acquires a 'abstract piece of art' for one of his neighbours in one of the episodes will understand what I mean!!!