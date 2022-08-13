Sign up
Photo 2434
Sally in the Alley
One from my trip to the 'big smoke' of Carmarthen yesterday.
Went for a little walk to see what was around and ended up in this alleyway as 'Sally' (unknown lady I named!) was walking through.
Now what was that Robert Palmer song called.....
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
sky
,
window
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
shadow
,
buildings
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
landscape
,
building
,
concrete
,
woman
,
alley
,
urban
,
facade
,
narrow
,
pov
Leave a Comment
