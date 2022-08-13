Previous
Sally in the Alley by ajisaac
Photo 2434

Sally in the Alley

One from my trip to the 'big smoke' of Carmarthen yesterday.

Went for a little walk to see what was around and ended up in this alleyway as 'Sally' (unknown lady I named!) was walking through.

Now what was that Robert Palmer song called.....
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
