Photo 2425
As fresh as a daisy
'As fresh as a daisy' is one of the most common idioms, just like its natural counterpart it takes its phrase from.
Meaning to be full of energy and enthusiasm; energetic & lively.
''After a good night's sleep I'll be as fresh as a daisy.''
How are you all feeling....?
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
14th August 2022 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
white
,
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
flowers
,
view
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
garden
,
daisy
,
petals
,
round
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
colour
,
natural
,
micro
,
petal
