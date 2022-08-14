Previous
Next
As fresh as a daisy by ajisaac
Photo 2425

As fresh as a daisy

'As fresh as a daisy' is one of the most common idioms, just like its natural counterpart it takes its phrase from.

Meaning to be full of energy and enthusiasm; energetic & lively.

''After a good night's sleep I'll be as fresh as a daisy.''

How are you all feeling....?
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise