Early Morning Hiker by ajisaac
Photo 2442

Early Morning Hiker

In the summer months we get a number of walkers/hikers along the main street of our village; most of those are more 'serious walkers' who are going out for the day.

However it never crowded or busy like you get in many holiday areas such as The Lake District or Snowdonia!

21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
671% complete

