IKB Standing Tall

Here is a shot of the statue in memory of Isambard Kingdom Brunel at Neyland in Pembrokeshire.



The original insignificant village of Neyland, sometimes rendered as `Nayland`, had in 1851, fewer than 200 inhabitants. The village, on the northern bank of Milford Haven, once had a Salt Refinery and a Shipyard and in the mid nineteenth century consisted of cottages, two chapels and two public houses.



Most of the buildings were levelled by the Railway Company between 1855/1856. Once the railway opened, an entirely new Neyland grew up, near to the all important railway. The choice of Neyland as the terminus of the railway was entirely that of Isambard Kingdom Brunel). It is therefore highly appropriate that he is regarded as the founder of Neyland Town.



The opening of the railway was followed by a complete transformation of the Eastern part of Llanstadwell Parish. It was a period of tremendous growth. New houses sprang up for the railway workers, a Steamship service commenced in August 1856 to Waterford, and later to Cork in Ireland, operated by Messrs. Ford & Jackson.



A huge pontoon, designed by Brunel was launched in the spring of 1857 to facilitate the transport of passengers and livestock to and from Ireland. In 1858, a Steamship route from Neyland to Portugal and Brazil was inaugurated.



Neyland was a true railway boomtown. The population of Llanstadwell Parish increased dramatically to one thousand and forty five people in 1861 and an impressive hotel, the South Wales Hotel, opened in 1858. The Picton Castle and Lawrenny Estates, which chiefly comprised Neyland, granted numerous leases for house building. Four new chapels and shops were added and new services and conveniences appeared. Neyland acquired an importance and status, which the inhabitants of the sleepy little village could never have dreamed of.



This golden age lasted for about 50 years.