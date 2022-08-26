Among the Ancient

'Gwal y Filiast' or its alternative name 'Bwrdd Arthur' is a burial chamber believed to be over 2,500 years old. It would once have been surrounded by an earth mound with these stones forming the enclosure for the buried body.



An incredible piece of our history located in peaceful isolation in beautiful woodland in the Carmarthenshire countryside about a 20 minute dive from home.



One translation of this site's name is 'lair of wolves', because it's thought that wild animals once made their den between these Stone Age slabs.