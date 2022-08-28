Sign up
Photo 2449
Watching the sun go to bed
At wonderful Mwnt Cove 'watching the sun go to bed'!
We were not the only ones....
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
light
,
sky
,
outside
,
sea
,
sun
,
cloud
,
shadow
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
standing
,
outdoors
,
people
,
landscape
,
skyline
,
outdoor
,
leisure
,
pov
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
sunrays
Boxplayer
ace
That's so striking and atmospheric.
September 13th, 2022
