Picnic at the rocks by ajisaac
Photo 2458

Picnic at the rocks

Out for a walk along the coastal path near Ceibwr and took a sneaky shot of this couple having a picnic on the rocks overlooking the sea.

I've processed it as a type of negative print, just to try it!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
