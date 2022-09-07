Previous
Through the shutter by ajisaac
Photo 2459

Through the shutter

I'm a curious person so if there is a gap in a buildings surrounds or fencing I like to stick my head & camera in and have a nose....!

This is a view through a gap in the steel shutters of a derelict building in Carmarthen.

Not sure exactly the business but looks like indutrial storage, maybe an engineering works!
7th September 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Boxplayer ace
Interesting sneaky view 🙂
October 5th, 2022  
