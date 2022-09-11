Previous
Stepping Out Again by ajisaac
Photo 2463

Stepping Out Again

Stepping out again.....on the streets of Carmarthen town.

Found some old abandoned buildings up these steps, which I have now come down from finishing exploring.

(Please note I only explored the externals as the buildings were locked and I do not break & enter).
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

ajisaac

