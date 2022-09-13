Previous
Hair Pin Biker by ajisaac
Photo 2453

At the top of the village we have a 'hair pin' bend which causes some fun with some motorists.

Although its in a 30mph zone and a hair pin some motorists like to keep the throttle open!!!

This bike seems to be handling the corner well although I am not sure what speed he was going.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

