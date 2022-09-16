Previous
Contented Grazing by ajisaac
Photo 2453

Contented Grazing

When sheep are grazing they appear so contented, so happy munching on sometimes very little.

Perhaps us humans can learn a lesson in contentment from these wonderful animals...?
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
