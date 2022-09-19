Previous
Out of a Nutshell by ajisaac
Out of a Nutshell

On my walk I found this nut & its shell lying where it had fallen from the tree, balanced on the wooden handrail over the river bridge.

Nature following its natural course of events.
ajisaac

@ajisaac
19th September 2022

ajisaac
