Photo 2459
Summer in the city
Summer in the city....the city being Cardiff.....
Summer still if you go by the Autumn Equinox on 23rd September!
Tried to put together a multi-layered street scene - here is the result!
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2
365
FinePix S4500
21st September 2022 1:02pm
Public
road
,
black
,
white
,
green
,
clothes
,
outside
,
shopping
,
faces
,
street
,
shadows
,
color
,
buildings
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
orange
,
walking
,
city
,
building
,
candid
,
colour
,
urban
,
cityscape
,
leisure
,
pov
,
layered
