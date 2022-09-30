Sign up
Photo 2482
No.47
The 'No.47' is awaiting its ride to.....
Lovely old push bike on the streets of Narberth - I'm guessing the No.47 is the number of the house/shop its outside of (I forgot to look !)
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
sign
,
street
,
town
,
flowers
,
bike
,
view
,
landscape
,
bicycle
,
wall
,
building
,
wheel
,
grey
,
numbers
,
transport
,
letters
,
wheels
,
monochrome
,
circle
,
seat
,
cycle
,
greyscale
