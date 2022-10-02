Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2484
All that remains
'All that remains' of the 13th Century Norman Castle raised by Andrew Perrot.
The castle never changed hands throughout the Glyndŵr Rising in 1400–1415 but was slighted after being taken by Oliver Cromwell in the English Civil War (1642-1651).
Excavations have found more than 20 graves on the north side dating from the 12th century to the 13th, hinting that the area may have once been the site of a church.
In the early part of the 20th century, the annual town fair held a procession which ended in the castle, with dancing and music.
In 2005, the castle was opened again to the public after being taken over by the council and made safe.
The castle has provided a good deal of building material for the surrounding houses and the remains are mostly single and double storey walls, with the barrel-vaulted kitchen cellars intact.
No upper storey rooms are intact.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2488
photos
64
followers
95
following
681% complete
View this month »
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
cloud
,
shadow
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
castle
,
ruin
,
history
,
wall
,
building
,
walls
,
outdoor
,
historic
,
landmark
,
stonework
,
openings
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close