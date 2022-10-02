All that remains

'All that remains' of the 13th Century Norman Castle raised by Andrew Perrot.



The castle never changed hands throughout the Glyndŵr Rising in 1400–1415 but was slighted after being taken by Oliver Cromwell in the English Civil War (1642-1651).



Excavations have found more than 20 graves on the north side dating from the 12th century to the 13th, hinting that the area may have once been the site of a church.



In the early part of the 20th century, the annual town fair held a procession which ended in the castle, with dancing and music.



In 2005, the castle was opened again to the public after being taken over by the council and made safe.



The castle has provided a good deal of building material for the surrounding houses and the remains are mostly single and double storey walls, with the barrel-vaulted kitchen cellars intact.



No upper storey rooms are intact.