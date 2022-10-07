The Impossible Climb

Found this unfortunate caterpillar on the beach, which I believe had been blown off the top of the cliffs where it is very grassy.



The little fella faced 'the impossible climb' back up to the top - I don't think will make it as he kept been blown away every time he got about 4" above the ground on the cliff face.



Snap taken at Whitesands Bay, one of the best surfing beaches in the country; Overlooked by the imposing craggy hill of Carn Llidi, this wide expanse of fine white sand curves north towards the remote rocky headland of St David's Head.