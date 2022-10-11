Previous
Long Misty Days by ajisaac
Long Misty Days

After travelling approximately 70 miles from its source the River Teifi crashes over the rocky outcrops in Cenarth, creating clouds of misty in warm-wet October.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

ajisaac

