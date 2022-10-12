Previous
Next
Colour Dashed by ajisaac
Photo 2494

Colour Dashed

I just love the wonderful 'colour dashed render' on many of the older buildings that line the hill overlooking New Quay harbour.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise