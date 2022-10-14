Previous
Things for Sale by ajisaac
Photo 2491

Things for Sale

On my explore I came across some wonderful terrace cottages that were tithed to Picton Castle Estate, called 'The Rhos'

The middle one in particular (my shot) had a wonderful garden & some 'things for sale' outside.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
