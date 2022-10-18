Window to the old world #1

This is part of the ruins of the 11th Century Norman Church that still stands on the banks of the River Cleddau, within the Slebech Estate in Pembrokeshire.



During the 13th and 14th centuries it was home to the most powerful monastic foundation in Wales, with substantial lands across the country.



The hospice was run by the Knights of St John, (Formerly the Knights Templar, now known as the St John’s Ambulance).



Slebech was one of Wales’s most important meeting points for the gathering of Knights as they went on their way to the crusades, in fact Knights killed fighting on foreign fields had their hearts pickled and reburied in the crypt of the ''Knights island'' to the east of the church ruins.



As a result of the hospice at Slebech, the area became an important crossing point of the waterway and had lands on both sides of the river Estuary.



With Henry the 8th and the reformation, the powerful Commandery was disbanded and the lands and wealth distributed, probably mostly to Henry himself!.