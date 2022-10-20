Previous
Next
All aboard by ajisaac
Photo 2502

All aboard

'All aboard' for a ride down the Afon (River) Teifi through Cilgerran Gorge to the sea at Poppit Sands!

Well nearly!
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
The light here is beautiful and the contrast and texture and reflections!! FAV
November 3rd, 2022  
judith deacon
Love this, looks like an old master painting!
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise