Towards Ffsoyficer by ajisaac
Photo 2501

Towards Ffsoyficer

One of the 'main roads' out of where I live...!

This is the top road out to eventually get to the big road to Cardigan.

This is looking 'towards Ffsoyficer' - the house on the left before you get to Daioni Organic @ Ffsoyficer Farm, which produces organic milk products.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
