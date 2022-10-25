The Art Of Selfie-ism

I guess all (or certainly most) of us have taken the occasional selfie on with a group of friends or the family, or sneaked in a solo performance at sometime?



However there seems to be (to me anyway) some people that have mastered 'The Art of Selfie-ism' - i.e. taking selfies' of oneself to portray where there are etc.



I have also noticed on occasions that people will turn up to a place like a fantastic viewpoint, amazing beach scene, get their phone camera out, take a selfie (alone or with family/friends), then load it onto social media then get back in the car & drive off, all within a matter of 5-10 minutes.



No contemplation of how amazing the view is, no walking more than about 20ft from where they parked, no taking in the surroundings, the conditions etc. It's like well I done that place, got my selfie, loaded it up on my profile on 'Twitface' or 'Snapbook' etc. then off to then next place.



To me its like they have a bucket list of places they should go, trying to tick as many off as they can in a day & move onto the next list...



Um, maybe its the fast paced, always got to be on the move world in which we live that has created this....or perhaps the thrill of getting 100 likes on their home page within 15 minutes after uploading their selfie by all their jealous 'friends'....they know its a 100 likes as they keep checking their page!!!



Me - I love to explore but I also love to linger and take in everything...



Now I am not making a judgement on the young lady in my shot, which was taken as I gazed over Aberporth Beach yesterday - but she does seem pleased with her selfie!!!









