Previous
Next
Are we still friends? by ajisaac
Photo 2506

Are we still friends?

Went for a shortish walk up to the fields above our village and stop for some time to observe the nature & behaviour of some of the sheep.

Always fascinating to watch in my opinion; depending on the mix of the flock you can observe many different gestures & expressions!

This shot is one I have called 'Are we sill friends?' as the sheep concerned looked like they were having a woolly hug & make up!
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise