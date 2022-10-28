Sign up
Photo 2506
Are we still friends?
Went for a shortish walk up to the fields above our village and stop for some time to observe the nature & behaviour of some of the sheep.
Always fascinating to watch in my opinion; depending on the mix of the flock you can observe many different gestures & expressions!
This shot is one I have called 'Are we sill friends?' as the sheep concerned looked like they were having a woolly hug & make up!
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
nature
,
face
,
green
,
ears
,
outside
,
nose
,
grass
,
eye
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
sheep
,
farm
,
candid
,
colour
,
wool
,
farming
,
woolly
