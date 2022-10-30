Previous
Next
Splash by ajisaac
Photo 2512

Splash

I wasn't bale to get out today so I re-mixed a shot I took of two paddle boarders at Poppit Sands a few months ago.

I have tried to 'create' a painted canvas type of thing with splashes of paint colours hence the title (as well as the two paddle boarders splashing through the sea).

30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Very creative. Love it.
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise