Photo 2514
After a few drinks.....
After a few drinks......everything & everyone looks a bit wobbly!!!
The above just for fun as its teeming outside....
Please Note : I don't drink very much and certainly not excessively to get myself in the above wobbly position.
I have no problem with someone enjoying a drink of their favourite beveridge, its when people drink way to much and cannot control themselves when things get out of hand.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Agnes
ace
I like this
November 23rd, 2022
