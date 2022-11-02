Sign up
Photo 2515
Sitting with Si
I was intrigued to find out the story behind the sticker that was posted on this lamp post in the small seaside town of New Quay in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) about 35 minutes drive from my home.
Having done some internet searching I found a very sad story concerning Simon (Si) Wilson 1984-2021.
Here is an extract I found from a newspaper report from Wales On-line that was posted on 6th November 2021 (almost one year ago!).
It reports that -
'The 36-year-old had moved to Amsterdam ten years ago and recently returned home three weeks ago to spend time with his family after being apart for two years due to Covid....
Simon Wilson was in Paris supporting a close friend during the marathon when he tragically and unexpectedly passed away.
Having returned home three weeks ago to visit his family for the first time in two years, his mother said the news of his passing had left them "devastated and shocked".
His mother said he was already planning his next move to another country and already learning another language after becoming fluent in Dutch.
Simon had been working in Amsterdam as a tour guide and later launching his own travel business that had become successful during his time in the country.'
Such a tragedy...but his memory will live on long after his passing to all that knew him.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
