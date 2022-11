'A Horse With No Name'

Found this wonderful 'new' sculpture ready for delivery (?) at the local farrier's cottage this morning....



So imagine if it really was alive... Maybe I could be singing...



'I've been through the village on a horse with no name;

It felt good to be out in the rain

In the village you can't remember my name

'Cause there ain't no one for to give you no pain

La la la la la la...'



As you probably realise this is a reworked version of the America classic song 'A Horse with no name'



Songwriters: Lee Bunnell / Multiple

A Horse with No Name lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music Ltd