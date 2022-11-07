Born to be a biker

'Born to be a biker?' is a question I ask myself sometimes... (like you do?!).



Are you born & raised to be a biker? Is it in your blood, DNA, genes..?



How does it attract your attention/ Arrest your soul, grab your affections....?



How do you choose your ride? Are you drawn to that one metal machine that defines who you are? (Or defines how people think you are?)



Is it the thrill of the ride? The speed, the wind in your face & in your hair? The feelings of being wild & free (ish)?



Whatever the answers, these two bikers appear to be enjoying their experience on the road this day!



