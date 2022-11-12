Previous
Seat

Another view of the beautiful Slebech Park I visited yesterday.

The gardens are kept simply but beautifully and above is an example of such design within the walled garden section.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
