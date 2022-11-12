Sign up
Photo 2525
Seat
Another view of the beautiful Slebech Park I visited yesterday.
The gardens are kept simply but beautifully and above is an example of such design within the walled garden section.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2532
photos
64
followers
96
following
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th November 2022 2:50pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
garden
,
wall
,
sculpture
,
bush
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
colour
,
seat
,
stonework
,
pembrokeshire
,
parkland
,
walling
