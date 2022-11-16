Sign up
Photo 2522
Dragon's breathe rolling in
A shot of the 'dragon's breath' (that's what we call fog/mist over here in the welsh countryside!) rolling over Foel Drygarn heading towards the village of Eglwyswrw.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
outside
,
cloud
,
color
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
house
,
rock
,
fog
,
landscape
,
rocky
,
mist
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
wild
,
natural
,
misty
,
distance
,
foggy
,
fields
,
farmland
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 21st, 2022
