Dragon's breathe rolling in by ajisaac
Dragon's breathe rolling in

A shot of the 'dragon's breath' (that's what we call fog/mist over here in the welsh countryside!) rolling over Foel Drygarn heading towards the village of Eglwyswrw.

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 21st, 2022  
