Dark in the valley by ajisaac
Photo 2534

Dark in the valley

The spectacular clouds above the valley looking towards Foel Drygarn Hill Fort and radio transmitter in the Preseli Hills - Pembrokeshire.

As you can see it was dark in the valley below.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
