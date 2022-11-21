Sign up
Photo 2534
Dark in the valley
The spectacular clouds above the valley looking towards Foel Drygarn Hill Fort and radio transmitter in the Preseli Hills - Pembrokeshire.
As you can see it was dark in the valley below.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
nature
,
sky
,
outside
,
cloud
,
color
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
valley
,
patterns
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
stormy
,
horizon
,
land
,
farmland
,
pembrokeshire
