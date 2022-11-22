Previous
Road Closed by ajisaac
Road Closed

Had to have a laugh at this 'Road Closed' sign down a country road in 'deepest darkest Devon....'

If you wish please make up your own captions - I would be most de(von)lighted!
ajisaac

JackieR ace
Invisible bridge ahead
December 14th, 2022  
