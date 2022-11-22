Sign up
Photo 2535
Road Closed
Had to have a laugh at this 'Road Closed' sign down a country road in 'deepest darkest Devon....'
If you wish please make up your own captions - I would be most de(von)lighted!
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
road
,
funny
,
red
,
green
,
blue
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
post
,
grass
,
fun
,
color
,
trees
,
signs
,
closed
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
track
,
letters
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
signage
,
humour
JackieR
ace
Invisible bridge ahead
December 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
