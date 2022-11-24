Previous
In the flow by ajisaac
Photo 2528

In the flow

One tree stands in the flow!

Today the banks of the river have just starting overflowing along the River Teifi at Newbridge, just 5 minutes walk away for me.

If we hadn't had the very dry summer we could have faced massive flooding this year!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

