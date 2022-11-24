Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2528
In the flow
One tree stands in the flow!
Today the banks of the river have just starting overflowing along the River Teifi at Newbridge, just 5 minutes walk away for me.
If we hadn't had the very dry summer we could have faced massive flooding this year!
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2528
photos
64
followers
96
following
692% complete
View this month »
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blur
,
blurry
,
motion
,
green
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
water
,
flood
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
frame
,
landscape
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
framed
,
flooding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close